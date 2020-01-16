Update: McMillan animal cruelty case reset

District 8 school board member Mike McMillan’s animal cruelty case, scheduled to be heard today, has been reset to Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Reader reaction to our Jan. 14 story in which we reported the citations was swift. A sampling:

“Those animals deserve a better place where they will be cared for. He should not have animals.”

“…Animal cruelty is a big deal. How you treat animals is often how you treat others.”

“If you don’t care about your animals, you’re likely not to care about the people you serve. If you are too sick to care for your animals, then how can you do the job of school board member.”

“Unbelievable that he would be cited that many times. All the animals need to go away.”

“Repulsive!”

“Election time is approaching. Won’t take care of his animals but wants us to entrust him with our children.”

Numerous calls to McMillan’s residence seeking comment went unanswered.

Larry Van Guilder is the business/government for KnoxTNToday.