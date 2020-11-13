Hiking, climbing and cleanup

The next seven days offer opportunities for Scouts, more history at Norris Dam and volunteer opportunities.

River Sports Outfitters offers a Climbing Scout Badge Clinic on the second Saturday of every month. Scouts can complete the requirements for their Climbing Merit Badge. The cost is $30 for this month’s clinic on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Go here for more information or call 865-523-0066.

Take a hike through Norris Dam history with Lantern Hike: Highlighting our History, following changes in illumination from fire torches to electrification with vintage-style lanterns to brighten the path as we trace. The hike is 1.5 miles round-trip on an easy/moderate trail on Nov. 14 at 5:15 PM. Cost is $5. Register online here or call Norris Dam State Park at (865) 426-7461,

Seven Islands State Park is having a Wild Yards Weed Wrangle Volunteer Day on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Join park staff to pull weeds and thin out some areas of the Wild Yards Garden. Bring gloves and a face mask/covering for times when proper social distancing is not possible. Register here. or call 715-630-6848.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is having its Saturday Spruce Up (every third Saturday each month) on Nov. 21 at Cal Johnson Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteer activities include litter pickups, graffiti removal, plantings and collection events. Info or to register go here or call 865-521-6957.

Volunteer for one of 50 cleanup sites along the Tennessee River and its tributaries with Ijams River Rescue on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bags and gloves provided, and each location has a site captain to assist volunteers. Details and registration here or call Ijams Nature Center at 865-577-4717, ext. 127.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation