Union County historian has volumes for sale

Bonnie Peters lives in Fountain City, but her heart’s in Union County. And I’d like to offer a plug for her work as Christmas stocking stuffers. Her books are available for sale at Okie’s Pharmacy in Maynardville and Blaine; Union County Museum; Home Federal in Fountain City and East Tennessee History Center gift shop in Knoxville. If all else fails, just phone Bonnie at 865-687-3842.

She says: “For anyone who has Union County roots, the gift of family history is available from county historian Bonnie Peters.” Prices range from $3 to $50. Here are her offerings:

Union County Schoolday Memories, a 9×12 hardcover pictorial history of early Union County elementary schools, from mid-1800s to about 1965.

Our Union County Families, a 420-page hardcover printed on acid-free paper with library binding. It contains about 750 pictures and family histories.

More Tales from the Hills and Hollows, her newest book, a compilation of columns previously published in the Shopper News.

Tales from the Hills and Hollows of East Tennessee, a 6×9 softcover compilation of columns published in the Shopper News.

History of Hansard Chapel Methodist Church.

History of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.

Union County Faces of War, a 9×12 hardcover pictorial history of Union Countians’ military service from the Revolutionary War through Desert Storm. A thousand photos plus biographical sketches of service persons.

Long Lost Cuzzins, by Elmo Johnson.

Mark Monroe: An East Tennessee Pioneer.

Our Union County Heritage, softcover.

Dawn of Union County, by Clifford Stiner.