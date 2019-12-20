Union County historian has volumes for sale

Sandra ClarkFeature

Union County Historian and Fountain City resident Bonnie Peters holds her new book, "More Tales from the Hills and Hollows of East Tennessee."

Bonnie Peters lives in Fountain City, but her heart’s in Union County. And I’d like to offer a plug for her work as Christmas stocking stuffers. Her books are available for sale at Okie’s Pharmacy in Maynardville and Blaine; Union County Museum; Home Federal in Fountain City and East Tennessee History Center gift shop in Knoxville. If all else fails, just phone Bonnie at 865-687-3842.


She says: “For anyone who has Union County roots, the gift of family history is available from county historian Bonnie Peters.” Prices range from $3 to $50. Here are her offerings:

Union County Schoolday Memories, a 9×12 hardcover pictorial history of early Union County elementary schools, from mid-1800s to about 1965.

Our Union County Families, a 420-page hardcover printed on acid-free paper with library binding. It contains about 750 pictures and family histories.

More Tales from the Hills and Hollows, her newest book, a compilation of columns previously published in the Shopper News.

Tales from the Hills and Hollows of East Tennessee, a 6×9 softcover compilation of columns published in the Shopper News.

History of Hansard Chapel Methodist Church.

History of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.

Union County Faces of War, a 9×12 hardcover pictorial history of Union Countians’ military service from the Revolutionary War through Desert Storm. A thousand photos plus biographical sketches of service persons.

Long Lost Cuzzins, by Elmo Johnson.

Mark Monroe: An East Tennessee Pioneer.

Our Union County Heritage, softcover.

Dawn of Union County, by Clifford Stiner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *