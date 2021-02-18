Turn of a friendly card

Marble City Opera presents the world premiere of Frank Pesci’s “Royal Flush” March 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and March 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. Four sisters (either by blood or common experience) size each other up over one hand of Poker. The fifth – their “Mother” – manages the proceedings, calls the game and calmly deals. With each card, one of the four sisters reflects on the hand they are dealt – both in the game and in their lives – and, in the process, reveals their “tell.” The stubbornness and competitiveness of the four sisters push them all to advance terrible hands while the dealer quietly assembles a royal flush. As they try to exploit each other’s “tells,” the nature of their relationships comes to light in a hilarious and heartwarming fashion. Advance tickets are $30. Limited in person tickets on day of performance will be available based on COVID-19 protocols for $40. To purchase tickets, go here.

For info on this or other events contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance