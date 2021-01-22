Tree ID class at UT Gardens

UT Gardens is offering a Winter Tree Identification Class on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. Join Alice Kimbrell on a winter walk. In this class, learn the basic anatomy of trees and look at different ways to identify several plant species during their dormancy with their bark, fruit, buds and more. For more info or to register go here or call 865-974-7324.

Here’s a couple more offerings over the next week, so Get Out and Play!

Saturday Jan. 23

Seven Islands State Birding Park offers a Birding Basics Hike at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5. Hike 3 miles and learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Bring field guides (optional) and binoculars. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Wednesday Jan. 27

Seven Islands State Birding Park offers a Birding Basics Hike at 8 a.m. The cost is $5. Hike 3 miles and learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Bring field guides (optional) and binoculars. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Go to OutdoorKnoxville.com to find other activities in the area. Submit your event to our calendar here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.