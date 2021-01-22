Get your Ripley’s Ultimate Fun Pass

Food City stores are selling the Ripley’s Ultimate Fun Pass. The pass gives owners unlimited admission to all eight Ripley’s Tennessee attractions for one year, including Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. The offer ends March 9. Discount prices, exclusive to Food City, are $99.99 (ages 12 and older); $54.99 (ages 3-11) and $19.99 (age 2). Purchase at checkout.

Tony Higginbotham is working fast, but jobs still remain for the new Food City store on Schaad Road in northwest Knox County. Check online or at the Cumberland Estates store for information.

Claude Varney: Each year Food City recognizes one associate from each store who has done extraordinary volunteer work in his or her community. This week we’ll list winners from South Knox, Sevier and Blount counties.

Knox County: Savannah Roach, Mountain Grove Drive, Knoxville; Debra Reed, 11503 Chapman Hwy., Seymour; Sevier County: David Craig Jr., 3625 Parkway, Pigeon Forge; Abigail Carr, Hwy. 321, Gatlinburg; Lorena Lopez, Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge; Dusty Bilbrey, Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville; Tony Baretta, Newport Hwy., Sevierville; Blount County: Dorraine Harless, Hall Road, Alcoa; Jackie Bell, 2135 E. Broadway, Maryville; and Theresa Gregory, 1715 W. Broadway, Maryville TN.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.