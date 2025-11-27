. . . to be stressed. Isn’t that a nice mantra?

It comes off sounding trendy, but with total sincerity; I am blessed. Life is busy, and things will take a wacky turn for the next few weeks – but remember all the things for which we can be grateful. Write down some “gratitudes,” or at least say them aloud, and may it snap us back on track.

This painting is from a Blount County hilltop that fills my soul with fresh air and a fresh attitude, reminding me, “Too Blessed” to be stressed.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.