As cooler weather approaches, KUB customers can expect to see their utility usage

increase, as heating is the biggest energy user throughout the year. KUB offers guidance to help customers manage energy and water expenses in the coming months, along with important safety reminders and available assistance options.

“We aim to be a trusted resource, helping our customers understand how to save money, stay warm, and identify available assistance if needed,” KUB Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Tiffany Martin said. “This is the perfect time to prepare for winter and ensure our customers have the support they need to manage the upcoming season of increased energy use.”

The following steps will boost energy and water efficiency:

Lower your thermostat’s regular setting as low as safely and comfortably possible and dress in layers. Each degree change can save approximately 3 percent on your bill when lower settings are consistent over time.

To prevent costly burst water pipes, insulate pipes in crawl spaces, in attics, near outer walls, and in other unconditioned areas. If you have pipes against exterior walls, open cabinet doors to allow for conditioned airflow. You may also start a very slow drip on your faucets situated on exterior facing walls when temperatures are below freezing, but keep in mind this will increasewater usage.

Seal leaks and cracks around windows and doors. Check and replace weather stripping. In apinch, you can use cardboard, plastic, or blankets to minimize heat loss.

Disconnect hoses and cover outside faucets, and close outside vents when nighttime temperatures fall below freezing.

Track utility usage and set usage threshold alerts in your KUB account to be aware of abnormal spikes in usage as quickly as possible.

Colder temperatures also mean furnaces and other heat sources are turned on for the first time in months. KUB recommends customers hire a licensed contractor to conduct regular inspections and maintenance, which can also help save money and extend the life of a heating system. Rebates are also available through TVA EnergyRight® for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system tune-ups.

Natural gas appliances should follow these safety guidelines:

Maintain proper air circulation around gas appliances at all times.

A gas flame should burn bright blue. A yellow or orange flame could indicate improper

combustion or venting, and the appliance should be checked as carbon monoxide can be

emitted in this situation. Install carbon monoxide detectors.

Keep flammable or combustible items away from gas appliances and equipment.

Use natural gas equipment only as intended. Never use a stove or oven for heating.

KUB will respond quickly and free of charge to investigate any suspected natural gas leak and provide further guidance. Call KUB at 865-524-2911.

To avoid drastic weather-related changes in utility bills, customers can enroll in KUB’s Levelized Billing Plan (LBP). LBP calculates customer bills based on a rolling 12-month average.

Customers can help their neighbors stay warm this winter by donating to Project Help. KUB provides emergency heating assistance to customers in need through Project Help, which is funded entirely by community contributions. More information about how to donate to Project

Help is available online at kub.org/projecthelp.

Bill assistance is available for those who need help with payment at kub.org/help. KUB Customer Service Representatives are available to discuss options.

More safety and savings tips can be found online at www.kub.org.

