Tom Pierce was business leader

A well-known political and business leader has died. Tom Pierce, 70, passed away peacefully on March 1 at his home. Although he held a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Tom is remembered locally for owning and running the Ritta Market and the Ritta Music Grill until 2008. He served on the Knox County Sheriff’s Merit System Council from 2005-2016 and was active in several political initiatives.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, two sons and four grandchildren. Find obituary here.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, with a celebration of life to follow.