It takes both private contributions and public funding to fulfill the needs of music education these days. According to WorldMetrics.org, about a quarter of funds for music education comes from private sources. East Tennessee band programs are no exception to this trend.

The Band Boosters have launched their annual Fruit Sale to support the Oak Ridge High School marching band, known as WildBand, as a fundraising effort for the group. Under the direction of Michael Spirko and Sean Rutherford, WildBand is performing the halftime and competition show titled Playbill: A Tribute to the Music of the Stage.

The Band Fruit Sale brings a special delivery of fresh fruit from Florida in time for the winter holidays! Your business can choose to have corporate gift boxes shipped, for a fee, directly to clients for easy holiday gift-giving. You can order directly here online. Online ordering still allows fruit to be delivered directly to you by a band member, with no shipping charge. Choose “delivery to organization,” and type in the name of your favorite band member during your online ordering process. Alternatively, you can contact any band member directly for local ordering at your convenience. Keep up with band fundraisers and other ways to support through the WildBand website, www.wildband.org.

This is an excellent opportunity to support your local band or another music program in your community. Reach out to your local school to see how you can help.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which specializes in community solar and storage installations. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com.