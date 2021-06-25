Tiffany Dorn joins Realty Executives Associates

Tiffany Dorn, owner of Dorn Real Estate, has joined Realty Executives Associates. She will be based at the Bearden office.

“I very much look forward to this new adventure. I have always held Realty Executives in high regard as the leading firm in the Knoxville market,” Dorn said in a press statement.

She began her career as an agent in 2009 before starting her own team in 2011. The team quickly grew into a high-producing group, and Dorn leveraged that name into an independent firm, Dorn Real Estate, in 2017.

Now she says it’s time to refocus on what’s important: her clients and family. “I was pulled in many ways as a broker/owner. I value the experience I gained leading an independent office; however, at the end of the day my heart has always been with my clients. I look forward to focusing solely on my real passion – working with buyers and sellers.”

Tiffany Dorn holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing along with the SRES, MRP, AHWD and GRI Realtor designations.

She has known Justin Bailey, CEO at Realty Executives Associates, for several years. Both serve on the board of directors for the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. “I respect Justin and what he’s accomplished,” she said. “I couldn’t think of a better person to work with.”

Bailey responded: “I am excited and honored for the opportunity to work alongside Tiffany Dorn. She is one of the most highly regarded real estate professionals in Knoxville and the idea of working together is a dream come true for me.

“I watched Tiffany for years as she moved from an agent to a team leader to a broker/owner. She made each transition with such grace and class. I have a ton of respect for her desire to focus on serving her clients, and Realty Executives will do everything we can to set her up for success.

“The Realty Executives brand standing beside the Dorn name will be a powerhouse matchup.”