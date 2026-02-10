Three love stories from the Knoxville area that help us celebrate Valentine’s Day focus on lasting love.

Joyce and Howard Hodges live at a Morning Pointe community in Knoxville and have been married for 73 years (75 years together). Their story begins with a moment they still laugh about — Joyce poured a glass of water over Howard’s head the first time they met. They married in 1952 when Joyce was 17, and Howard was 19, just before he left for the Navy. Today, they’re parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents whose advice centers on faith, patience, and taking time to truly understand one another.

Pat and Frank Mattucci

In Hardin Valley, Pat and Frank have been married for 67 years and share a refreshingly simple approach to marriage. Frank says the secret is “not staying mad at each other more than 24 hours,” while Pat adds, smiling, “And kissing. And kissing.” They raised three children, enjoy a “bunch of grandchildren,” and still speak about one another with warmth, humor, and deep affection.

Also in Hardin Valley, Roger and Mindy have been married for more than 45 years. Their relationship is rooted in forgiveness, faith, communication, and a shared sense of humor. They speak thoughtfully about honoring their vows and choosing one another through every season of life, making their story especially relatable and hopeful for Valentine’s audiences.

Information, quotes, and pictures provided by Clarissa Alberto, communications assistant for Morning Pointe Assisted Living.

