Join Faith N Friends for a one-of-a-kind evening of creativity, connection, and compassion on Friday, March 13, 7-9 p.m. at Corryton Community Center, 9331 Davis Dr, Corryton, TN 37721.

Enjoy a fun, hands-on painting workshop designed to awaken the artist within you—no experience needed! You’ll also enjoy a silent auction, delicious food (please bring your own drinks), and the opportunity to support a meaningful cause.

Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis—don’t miss out! All proceeds benefit Faith N Friends.

Get your tickets here.

At Faith N Friends, we believe in Helping Horses Help People—creating a space where rescued horses and people heal, grow, and find hope together.

