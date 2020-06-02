LZ Granderson wrote this May 30 in The Los Angeles Times: “In these moments, we don’t have a choice. Journalists of color recognize how important, essential, it is that we be there to bear witness. I do not look forward to going back into the streets to hear the cries of a hurting people. In fact, I dread it. But I do it because I recognize the melody. Their song is my song. Their pain is my pain. They have taken to the streets because they feel they have no other choice. So I, and others, follow, because neither do we.”

KCHS COVID-19 briefings are at 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, live and archived on Facebook. At Monday’s briefing, Charity Menefee said the KCHD has stopped distributing the free cloth masks provided by the state. KCHD had distributed 143,254 until stopping on Friday after safety concerns were raised.

New process for COVID-19 testing June 1-5 with walk-up testing performed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-3 inside the KCHD’s main location, 140 Dameron Ave. There’s no need to call ahead. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be reserved for targeted testing. Info: 865-215-5555.

Karns Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today (6/2) at the Karns Community Center on Oak Ridge Highway. School board candidates Betsy Henderson and Rob Gray will speak. Knox County Commission will select a person to fill Terry Hill’s unexpired term when she is elected to Knox County Commission. (She’s running Aug. 6 unopposed.)

Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge for grades K-6 is on this year, according to Maria Lee, wife of Gov. Bill Lee. This year’s challenge includes eight categories from which kids are encouraged to select a service project. Each category offers an at-home option or ways to serve neighbors from a distance. To fulfill the challenge, a child must complete an activity from at least four of the eight categories. Parents and guardians can register their child online or by calling 615-741-7846.