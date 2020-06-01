Ed Carter retires at TWRA

Ed Carter, 48-year veteran of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, has retired after 11 years as executive director of the agency. He has held many positions, including TWRA’s first chief of the boating division when the division was formed in 1990. The agency has had only two executive directors since 1978. Gary Myers served from that year until his retirement and was succeeded by Carter. Director Carter was praised for his many contributions, highlighted by the TFWC voting unanimously to rename the Tackett Creek Unit in North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area, the Ed Carter Unit. The unit is comprised of 43,050 acres in Campbell and Claiborne counties.

Knox County Health Department will brief the public at 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting June 1. The briefings are broadcast live and archived on Facebook.

Mighty Musical Monday is today (6/1) at noon at the Tennessee Theatre. The event has not reopened for guests, but it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Farragut Community Center will reopen today (6/1) with a new schedule of limited-attendance classes and safe basketball and pickleball sessions. See current schedule here. Register here or by calling 865-218-3376. Reserve pickleball or basketball courts by calling that number as well.

Karns Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Karns Community Center on Oak Ridge Highway. Two candidates for school board, Betsy Henderson and Rob Gray, will speak. Knox County Commission will select a person to fill Terry Hill’s unexpired term when she is elected to Knox County Commission. (She’s running Aug. 6 unopposed.)

Playboy magazine stopped its print publication in March, pivoting to “digital-first publishing.” Now it’s laid off 25 staffers including most of its editorial team. “Sometimes you have to let go of the past to make room for the future,” said CEO Ben Kohn.