Once upon a time, a little boy and girl sat on a bench in Tank Strickland Park on Asheville Highway reading a book. They sat there for 14 years enjoying all kinds of weather — rain, snow, sunshine or clouds. And they never aged. They were part of a charming bronze sculpture donated to the park by Town Hall East. It was a particularly appropriate piece of art as the little park sits next to the Burlington Branch Library. From time to time, a more animated version of a little boy or girl would join them on the bench for a quick photo.

Here’s two-year-old David Piller sitting with the bronzed kids when he was about their age. He’s now 17 and probably couldn’t fit in the same spot today.

One day last summer, someone noticed that the little beloved bench was gone. After 14 years, it up and left the park. Or rather, someone picked it up and left the park with it. The best anyone can figure is it disappeared between July 14 and August 5, 2024. The mystery of the stolen sculpture remains unknown. But the story has a happy ending.

Thanks to the generosity and fundraising efforts of the east Knoxville community and Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC), whose offices are next to the library and the park, the statue is being replaced! The new statue was purchased with proceeds from the National Night Out event last October.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring these kids back to the park,” commented Jarrett Bush, assistant manager of the CAC. “Our former manager, Albert Nelson, led the charge to make it happen. Neighbors in the area contacted him about replacing the bench, and Albert took it on as his last project before he retired. Together we raised over $7,000. It was a true community effort.”

On Wednesday, July 9, at 3 p.m., CAC, Knox County Parks and Rec, and the Library are hosting the unveiling of the new bench in the original spot (4618 Asheville Hwy). And they are serving free ice cream to boot! Everyone is invited to join us in welcoming back these timeless bench buddies.

Thieves beware! The new bench will have better security.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

