The Sugarbaker’s man touched many hearts

Virtually everyone in Fountain City and North Knox County has been to Sugarbaker’s Supplies. Serious cooks visit often, but we all showed up before holidays. Larry Clark (no relation) served up smiles and supplies.

For his 30th anniversary in business, Larry created a special logo and hosted the area’s largest cake show and competition. It featured over 130 cakes from four states. Celebrity judges from the Food Network and Flavor Right helped to judge, according to the business website.

“And the monies raised went to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital,” Larry wrote. Mayor Glenn Jacobs surprised him with a proclamation declaring March 30, 2019, Larry Clark and Sugarbaker’s Day in Knox County.

Larry celebrated by “giving back to this wonderful community.”

His friends and customers were saddened to learn of his passing on Monday, July 13, 2020. And most were shocked to discover he was 65. Larry’s enthusiasm for life (and chocolate) made him seem ageless.

Sugarbaker’s Supplies moved three times over 31 years, always growing. The current store is at 514 Merchants Road.

Family and friends will be received at Stevens Mortuary today, July 15, from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Knox Seniors and the Senior Companion program. Obituary information is here.