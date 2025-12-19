As your home fills with holiday cheer, do you need more ways to keep young fans of Santa from getting bored while home on school break? Quite a bit of modern science swirls around this magical elf. He can also inspire free or low-cost Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities. Here are a few ways.

North American Aerospace Defense Command traditionally shares its Santa-tracking mission here. How about the physics of how Santa can deliver so many presents in one night to so many children? They’ve been studying these high-level concepts through equations at Saint Anselm College. NASA offers these basics about the science of flight.

What makes Santa’s essential sleigh-hauling herd so special? Check into the genetic research here that biologists are exploring about what makes a reindeer a reindeer. Since reindeer are the same species as what are called caribou, this article on the species’ migration and survival is relevant.

What about all those cookies and other snacks Santa consumes from the households he visits? Scientists tried to formulate a recipe that explains the calorie consumption and energy needs of the Christmas Eve man on a mission.

The Institute of Engineering and Technology offers a colorfully themed online resource, Santa’s STEM Workshop, that challenges students to design Santa a modern suit or invent a new version of his sleigh. Science Buddies suggests diy holiday gifts you could make yourself to spread cheer like Santa. The Homeschool Scientist suggests this easy Christmas string art project. Science Sparks also includes prompts for Santa-inspired STEM challenges kids can try at home.

Good luck. Christmas Eve is right around the corner.

Anne Brock is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides Commercial Solar services. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

