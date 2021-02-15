Are you participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count? Learn more about it here. If you’ve been photographing the birds in your yard or elsewhere in East Tennessee, find this post on our Facebook page and drop your pictures in the comment section. Tag your family, tag your friends.

Tune in every Monday for Tag You’re It photo essays and join in.

Here are some of my backyard birds. Enjoy1

Lady Cardinal Mourning dove Brown thrashers Bluejay Mockingbird Male indigo bunting Male eastern towhee Crow Chickadee Gray catbird Juvenile Cooper's hawk Robin Red-bellied woodpecker Wait your turn

Beth Kinnane is community editor for KnoxTNToday.com