Are you participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count? Learn more about it here.
Tag You're It photo essays
Here are some of my backyard birds. Enjoy1
Lady Cardinal
Mourning dove
Brown thrashers
Bluejay
Mockingbird
Male indigo bunting
Male eastern towhee
Crow
Chickadee
Gray catbird
Juvenile Cooper's hawk
Robin
Red-bellied woodpecker
Wait your turn
Beth Kinnane is community editor for KnoxTNToday.com