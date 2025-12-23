After 232 years, the penny is no longer being produced by the United States Mint. Following the Department of the Treasury’s decision, made in part due to the growing cost of producing one-cent coins, the last penny was pressed in November 2025.

However, an estimated 300 billion pennies remain in circulation, and these coins are still recognized as legal tender.

So, what does this change really mean for the everyday person?

Common questions

Can I still use pennies when making a payment or deposit? Yes, pennies are still valid forms of currency and can be used in transactions as you normally would.

Can I still receive pennies from my bank during personal or business transactions?. As long as pennies are available, your financial institution will provide them for services such as checks.

What should I do with the pennies I have? Pennies will continue to represent one cent, and there is no guarantee that they will appreciate as coins, even if they are in short supply.

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

