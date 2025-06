Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at The Cove, 111808 S. Northshore Drive, 37922.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.