An Irish goodbye is departing from a gathering without saying goodbye to anyone – a secret escape. Heather Aimee O’Neill explores the effects of an Irish goodbye and grief on a family in her debut novel, The Irish Goodbye.

For the first time in years, the Ryans gather over the Thanksgiving holiday at their rundown family home on Long Island. Twenty-some years ago, their son, Topher, was involved in a horrible boating accident in which a young friend died, and the resulting lawsuit left his parents nearly bankrupt. The book is about each character’s response to the death.

Topher’s three sisters are reuniting for the first time in years, and their relationships are complicated. Each one brings her own secrets, long-held resentments, regrets, and grief to the holiday weekend. Through the author’s use of multiple POVs, the reader experiences each sister’s perspective and emotions.

The past influences the present. The family’s past hurts and unresolved issues make for an emotional and, at times, heartbreaking weekend.

“We don’t see things as they are,” she said. “‘We see them as we are.”

The holidays and family celebrations can be difficult for us all. History repeats itself. The same ole arguments are rehashed. Siblings know exactly what to say to upset one another. Undoubtedly, someone’s expectations are not met, and they leave hurt or mad. The Ryan family experiences all this and more in The Irish Goodbye.

Readers should research the trigger warnings before reading.

