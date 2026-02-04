February is Black History Month, and the theme for 2026 is “A Century of Black History Commemorations.” This theme celebrates 100 years since the first Black History Week in 1926, as well as highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate Black history into the national conversation.

As a high school social studies teacher, I learned my students were more interested in history when my lessons were tied to their readings in literature class. Add a first-person account of an event, and they remembered more details. Historical books – not history – books are my favorite way to learn about the past, and I encourage you to read one of the books recommended below.

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou (1969/ autobiography): This first volume of Angelou’s autobiography chronicles her early years and the impact of racism and trauma on her life.

The Color Purple by Alice Walker (1982/ historical fiction): Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel tells the story of Black women in the early 20th century South while exploring themes of resilience and empowerment.

The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas (2017/ young adult fiction): The book explores themes of racism, police brutality, identity, and finding one’s voice through the viewpoint of a 16-year-old.

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (2020/ historical fiction): A novel about twin sisters navigating racial identity from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (2020/ nonfiction): A thought-provoking analysis of race in America, comparing it to caste systems in other societies and examining the implications of systemic inequality.

Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez (2022/ historical fiction): A Black nurse in post-segregation Alabama blows the whistle on a terrible wrong done to her patients.

These books, along with many others about the Black American experience, offered a different lens through which to view the world.

Look for books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.