Terry Ledford is our Volunteer of the Month for his efforts in January!

“Terry has been a steady volunteer for a while and often works on sorting food donations during his shifts. [He] has been a star volunteer and has even encouraged members of his family to try out volunteering in their spare time.”

Terry enjoys the volunteer experience here at Second Harvest. “I think it’s been great,” he says. “Everybody’s very friendly, and everybody works hard. I’ve not seen a slacker yet!”

