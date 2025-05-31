Tennessee softball dodged elimination from the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) Friday in Oklahoma City by beating the University of Florida, 11-3. Tennessee will face the loser of Saturday’s Texas Tech vs. UCLA game on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

On Friday, Tennessee roared back from Thursday’s disappointing 4-3 loss to Oklahoma. Story here. It took about 30 minutes as Tennessee scored 7 runs in the bottom of the first inning. When back-to-back home runs added 3 more runs in the second inning, coach Karen Weekly was able to rest starting pitcher Karlyn Pickens.

Tennessee broke two WCWS records in the run-rule game – for runs (11) and hits (12).

Florida and Oregon went home after Friday’s games, leaving six teams to compete for the championship in the double elimination tournament. (NCAA bracket below)

Tennessee’s pitchers – Pickens, Sage Mardjetko and Erin Nuwer – held Florida to just three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five. Nuwer, a freshman, got the win after allowing just one base runner in two innings.

Getting the starting nod in left field, sophomore Alannah Leach enjoyed a 2-for-3 day at the plate, driving in four runs. Seniors Sophia Nugent and McKenna Gibson contributed home runs. Nugent and Laura Mealer also enjoyed multi-hit performances.

Florida’s runs came in the top of the fourth with a two-run shot and a solo homer in back-to-back at bats.

