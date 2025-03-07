The Tennessee RiverLine recognized the recipients of its 2024 awards during the sixth annual summit held February 23-25, 2025, at the Marriott Knoxville Downtown. The event brought together nearly 200 individuals from Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee who advance the RiverLine’s mission to connect communities across the Tennessee River Valley.

Brad Collett, professor at UT Knoxville and executive director of the Tennessee RiverLine, said, “Through the dedication of our team, UT Extension, and our principal partners –UT Knoxville and Tennessee Valley Authority – we are honored to celebrate the remarkable ways our collaborators are bringing the river to life in their communities.

“Their leadership and creativity are shaping a future where the Tennessee River is more accessible, vibrant and connected than ever before.”

RiverLine coordinates the project which will yield benefits in economic development, public health, resource stewardship and expanded access. See all winners here.

The Tennessee RiverLine is an initiative of UT Extension, with principal partners UT Knoxville and Tennessee Valley Authority, and is a continuous system of outdoor recreation experiences along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach.

Outdoor Knoxville

Spring is here. You know because the wildflowers have popped up. Get out and play by checking Legacy Parks’ Outdoor Knoxville events calendar, compiled by Elle Colquitt. Here.

Saturday, March 15

Knox Shamrock Fest and Lucky Kidney Run: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., World’s Fair Park. Info: East TN Kidney Foundation. Part of Knox Shamrock Fest, options include the traditional in-person 6K and 1 mile walk, as well as virtual options for both distances. Run starts at 10 a.m. Register online.

Wildflower Hike: 10 a.m., River Bluff SWA Trail Norris. Free. Info: Little River Trading Co. at 865-681-4141. We’ll be hiking the River Bluff Trail. Limited spots available, email hike organizer Dolphin Riggs at Dolphin@LittleRiverTradingCo.com to get signed up. Details online.