World headlines:

Rebels overtaking areas in Congo

M23 (March 23 Movement) rebels captured the city of Goma in the Congo and are continuing to move toward the other provinces of North and South Kivu. Congo officials report 7,000 deaths since January and 600, 000 citizens displaced since November.

National headlines:

Health subsidy scams mounting

Health subsidy scams are rising and targeting Medicare and Medicaid members, as well as those who receive health insurance through the Marketplace. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has issued a warning about the Marketplace Benefit Subsidy Scam, where the caller claims to help increase the government subsidy on the listener’s health insurance plan, usually claiming the eligibility period ends “today.” Report these scam calls to Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) hotline at 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477).

Lunar eclipse coming next week

The moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and appear to turn red on the night of March 13 or early in the morning on March 14, depending on time zone. Here’s what you need to know about the total lunar eclipse from NASA including the time line and locations NASA website.

State headlines:

Be careful of AI products, especially DeepSeek

Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is sounding the alarm about the dangers posed by DeepSeek and other AI products controlled by or accessible to the Chinese Communist Party. Banned use of DeepSeek on state phones and computers, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said, “Any private citizen thinking of using DeepSeek needs to be sure they understand the ramifications for their privacy and their security.” See more details on TN Government website.

Local headlines:

Knox County Schools honors Teachers of the Year

Educators from every Knox County district school were honored at the annual KCS Teacher of the Year banquet at the Knoxville Convention Center on Tuesday, February 25. District-wide winners were recognized for each grade band. See all winners on the KCS Website.

Winter Farmers Market, Child Safety Seat Checkpoints and Marble City Run tomorrow

The market is open from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Market Square Mall, downtown.

The Knoxville Police Department hosts monthly Child Safety Seat Checkpoints at 917 E. Fifth Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee. Checkpoints are conducted by appointment only. Click here to learn more.

Marble City 5 & 8K runs from 7:30-9:30 a. m. at Cherokee Mills & Marble City area. Information here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

