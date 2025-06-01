There is something about NCAA regional home games that stirs Tennessee’s baseball blood.

The Volunteers disposed of Cincinnati, 10-6, on Saturday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to run their undefeated regional streak to 11 in the Tony Vitello era. One more on Sunday night will launch the team into the Super Regionals.

Cincy and Wake Forest clash at noon in the losers’ bracket finals. If the survivor has any pitchers left, they’ll challenge the Vols at 6. If an upset happens, the deciding game will be on Monday.

Strange is the tournament influence on Tennessee. It hadn’t won a Southeastern Conference series at home since mid-March. It hasn’t been exactly awesome the past two outings but it knocked off Miami of Ohio and beat back the Bearcats.

Marcus Phillips was one of the Saturday stories. He allowed three runs, four hits, four walks and one stolen base in six-plus innings of pitching. His control of Cincy’s running game far exceeded expectations. He even picked off a runner.

The Bearcats are among the national leaders in theft of bases. Foes had gotten away with 36 steals in 40 attempts when Phillips was on the mound.

Cincinnati coach Jordan Bischel said Phillips has undoubtedly worked very hard to get better on defense.

“I give him credit.”

Bischel added a bonus compliment.

“Big dude throws hard, had a good slider and threw a lot of strikes.”

“We struck out a little bit too much,” said Cincy third baseman Kerrington Cross. Phillips fanned eight.

“He’s a good pitcher. He beat us today, plain and simple.”

Tennessee had offensive firepower. Shortstop Gavin Kilen had four hits. Second baseman Dean Curley hit a home run and batted in three other runs. First baseman Andrew Fischer drove in three.

The Vols scored two in the first inning, one in the third and fourth, four in the sixth and two in the ninth. NCAA equal opportunity rules designated the home team as visitors for this game.

Tennessee dominated without playing precisely. Relief pitcher AJ Russell was tagged with three unearned runs. The Vols committed two errors, had a passed ball and a Russell balk.

The Bearcats caused a bit of nervous unrest in the ninth inning – two runs and more Bearcats on base. Vitello brought in relief star Brandon Arvidson for the final out.

“Embrace the chaos,” said Vitello. (I am seeking an interpreter).

“It’s that time of year,” the coach added. (I get that part).

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com