Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble auditions Sunday, March 8

The Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble, official dancing Ambassadors of Goodwill for Knoxville and Tennessee, has announced open auditions for new dancers at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Dancers Studio, 4216 Sutherland Ave. Any child who is a Tennessee resident between 8-15 years of age is eligible to audition. Each dancer should prepare an original one-minute dance composition without music.
Dancers will also be judged as a group on strength, flexibility, proficiency in basic modern dance and ballet technique, and ability to learn simple combinations. Dancers of all proficiency levels are welcome to audition and are chosen without regard to race, creed or gender. A parent or guardian must accompany a child to auditions.
The TCDE is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization and a professional modern dance company for children. For over 38 years, the company has performed both nationally and internationally. For more information, contact Irena Linn, Artistic Director, or Amy Renée Wilson, Associate Artistic Director, at (865) 584-9636.