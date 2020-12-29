TeamHealth, Covenant partner on vaccines

As COVID-19 vaccine doses began arriving last week, TeamHealth is partnering with Covenant Health, the region’s largest health system, to ensure emergency medicine clinicians across the area are among the frontline healthcare workers receiving the vaccine.

Nationally, TeamHealth has approximately 16,000 clinicians delivering care in a variety of hospital-based, post-acute and ambulatory sites of care, 230 of whom staff nine Covenant Health acute-care hospitals across East Tennessee. Through the collaborative efforts of both companies, TeamHealth clinicians are already receiving the vaccine each day.

TeamHealth’s Emerging Infectious Disease Task Force (EIDT) examined both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna data released by the Food and Drug Administration and reached a unanimous conclusion in support of both vaccines, believing both to be highly effective and recommending it be administered to adults, including TeamHealth clinicians, unless clear contraindications exist.

TeamHealth Executive Vice President Dan Collard said that in addition to local efforts being coordinated with Covenant Health, the company is also facilitating clinician vaccine efforts with hospital partners across the country.

Covenant Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Browne, echoed the importance of including frontline clinicians – such as those staffing the system’s emergency departments – in early vaccination efforts.

TeamHealth is the nation’s largest integrated physician practice, with 16,000 clinicians caring for patients in hospitals and other partner facilities across the country.

Information provided by Public Relations Department of Covenant Health