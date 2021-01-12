TDOT to drivers: Print your own

The 2021 Tennessee State Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

Due to the pandemic and reduction of tourist travel through the state, the map will only be available in digital format, according to a TDOT press release.

The PDF can be downloaded and printed. As in 2020, this digital print was created in ESRI ArcGIS Pro using Geographic Information Systems as the foundation. There have been several improvements and additions to this year’s map in order to increase its accuracy and usability. County borders were enhanced, SR 193 was updated, Big South Fork National River Recreation Area was updated, a one-sided map was created, US 127 was updated, and rivers and lakes were enhanced. As this is a digital print, more updates will roll out throughout the year.

The 2021 state map can be downloaded from the TDOT website here.

Thanks, folks. We can take it from here. No need to print paper maps ever again. Really.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.