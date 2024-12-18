Eighth grade students at Tate’s School middle school thought it was too cold NOT to have some snow, so they designed, tested and built their very own snow machine.

Alex Edwards, Tate’s middle school science instructor, said, “I wanted to assign them a big, mind-blowing task that solves a problem most adults don’t know how to solve.

“Designing and building a snow machine tests their understanding of the properties of water by creating a false atmospheric environment. Physics and chemistry are so interrelated, this was a great way to study these items in tandem.”

The snow machines were made from supplies that were found largely at home improvement stores and on campus such as air compressors, pressure washers, clamps, a ladder, metal poles and a few specialty items. Students set up and started testing their snow machines and when the temperature dropped, the students were ready to begin making snow. The machines will blow snow up to 20 feet.

“It took many hours of planning and implementation which develops their problem-solving and analytical skills. I am so proud of our students and their determination on this project,” said Kaye Simmons, principal. Simmons is a member of the Tennessee STEM Leadership Institute which promotes the expansion of STEM subjects in schools across Tennessee.

