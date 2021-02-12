Take a hike on Valentine’s Day

Norris Dam State Park is hosting a Valentine’s Day Hike on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m., gathering at the Norris Dam TVA Visitors Center. Meet Ranger Trent for a 2-mile round trip hike along the Lakeside and Christmas Fern Trails which offer nice views of the lake. Rated moderately easy with some steps and steeper areas. For more info or to register go here or call 865-426-7461.
