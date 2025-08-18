My one guy in Syracuse says his shade of orange is getting ready to surprise our shade of orange, still tinted by Nike but changing soon.

He didn’t say what the “surprise” score would be so I was all set to dismiss the warning as just boastful talk, still a safe distance from August 30 at high noon in Atlanta.

Cole Cubelic got my attention when he checked in. He’s an ESPN analyst with some genuine credibility, a former Auburn Tiger who got elected captain as a mostly second-teamer. He still lives in Alabama and doesn’t have a dog in the Tennessee-Syracuse hunt but he does know football.

“Be careful,” Cubelic said. “Be very careful. Steve Angeli, the quarterback at Notre Dame who showed up in the playoffs and looked exceptional, is going to be the starting quarterback for the Orange and he is a ballplayer.

“And that coach that sat right there for a couple of years on Kirby Smart’s staff, Fran Brown, he knows how to get his young men ready to play.”

Time out, Cole. Are we 100 per cent sure Angeli is the Syracuse quarterback? Back in April, Coach Brown said LSU transfer Rickie Collins was his main man.

OK, Angeli didn’t arrive until May. That sounds familiar.

On3 college football expert Andy Staples says it will be Angeli and that he will be one of the better QBs in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Yes, Syracuse is in the ACC – along with Southern Methodist and University of California, Berkeley, which is not too far from the Pacific coast.

The Associated Press top 25 preseason poll was alarming. The Vols landed in 24th place. Bill Connelly of ESPN caused more unrest when he said Tennessee’s offense will be No. 33.

Oh my, it seems everybody knows Tennessee is starting over on offense – new quarterback, four new starters on the line, a running back replacement for the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

The really big uncertainty is who’s going to catch it if the blocking is sound and the QB throws a pass in the proper direction?

If your outlook is more positive and you want to go out on a limb, here are your choices:

You can believe Joey Aguilar is somehow going to get more done than Nico accomplished. Nico didn’t really win 10 games and put Tennessee in the playoffs. The Vol defense was the winning edge.

Aguilar believes everything happens for a reason. He knows Tennessee is his chance of a lifetime. He knows every first down; everything must be earned. He is taking nothing for granted but he is optimistic. He says everyone around him, every one, wants to win.

Here’s another limb to go out on:

Tennessee has a young football team. Valuable experience is short at several positions. If you believe recruiting reports from the past three years, there may be more talent. Logically, it will improve with age.

I’ll wager one of my two spare dollars that Vol offensive tackles perform better this season than last. I’m guessing Lance Heard is healthy and has found his way. I’m counting on freshman David Sanders being at least half as strong as his reputation.

Young receivers had better be good or there is a real problem.

There is another limb. Tennessee has a better roster than eight opponents, maybe nine. Georgia still thinks it is better. The Alabama game is in Tuscaloosa, Florida in the swamp.

Football magazine publisher Phil Steele ranks Tennessee’s schedule as the SEC’s second easiest.

The power of positive thinking and better linebacking might get the Vols nine victories. In my mind, that would be a good year.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com