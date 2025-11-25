Keep Knoxville Beautiful honors Volunteer of the Year

When Keep Knoxville Beautiful honored its “Volunteer of the Year” recently, the honorees were a couple. Sylvia and Wayne McLaurin, pictured above, have compiled an impressive list of community services since moving here six years ago to be close to their daughter.

Since 1979, Keep Knoxville Beautiful has presented Orchids Beautification Awards to local buildings, public art and outdoor spaces that beautify and elevate the local landscape.

We caught up with Sylvia, who chairs the Town Hall East committee that renovates teacher breakrooms in area schools. So far, the committee has redone Sunnyview Primary and Chilhowee Intermediate schools.

“We’ve volunteered with Keep Knoxville Beautiful for three years now,” Sylvia said. She and Wayne actually got involved through the Ecology Committee of Town Hall East. “We’ve (picked up litter) in our area twice and have sponsored programs on ecology.”

She says the McLaurins have a willingness to work, adding, “It’s hard to get people to work.”

Yes, Sylvia, especially picking up litter, for free.

Wayne J. McLaurin is professor emeritus from the University of Georgia where he taught horticulture with an emphasis on vegetables. Look him up. He’s done extensive research on sweetpotatoes (which he insists is one word) and was involved in the identification and patenting of new plant varieties, such as the “Chocolate Mocha” crapemyrtle (yes, one word) which is sold under the trade name “Delta Jazz.”

While at UGA, he headed the statewide program for master gardeners. A Louisiana native, he also taught at Mississippi State University.

Sylvia McLaurin taught English at UGA. At age 70, she enrolled at UT, Knoxville, to get a degree in landscape architecture. “Even the professors were younger than I was,” she said with a laugh.

Sylvia and Wayne also volunteer with Trees Knoxville. “We like to stay busy.”

Both have doctorates, getting them at the same time from Louisianna State University.

Benefits of volunteering: “The beauty of volunteering with Keep Knoxville Beautiful is that they are so well-organized and it’s as pleasant as it can be. You pick what you do. If you get tired, you quit. They are very grateful for whatever we do.”

Sylvia adds, “It gets us out in the fresh air. We’re making something look better. And if you can walk, you can pick up litter.” When Town Hall East most recently worked in the Boyd’s Bridge area, six people filled 17 leaf bags with litter.

“Trees Knoxville is the same way,” she said. “We get instructions and watch an expert plant a tree the right way. It’s such a feeling of accomplishment.” They volunteer at Ijams Nature Center as well. “We’re grateful to have these opportunities.

“It’s in the spirit of Knoxville.”

Sylvia enjoys meeting high school and college students who volunteer. As educators, they like the idea of blending classroom instruction with the requirement that the students go out to work – to give back.

Wayne has taken up the hobby of stained glass; the McLaurins have organized one art show at the Burlington Branch Library and they belong to a “good group” that’s organized to watch and support barred owls.

Folks, we’ve discovered a win-win. Wayne and Sylvia McLaurin have found projects and community in Knoxville. And our town is blessed with their volunteerism and good spirits. Good selection on this orchid, Keep Knoxville Beautiful.

Christmas comes early to New Tazewell

Did I mention that I love Carl Nichols? The New Tazewell guy has become a friend on Facebook and he’s a prolific poster. Good stuff, too. Here is today’s offering:

It was a fantastic parade. Thanks to all who participated. Congratulations to the Christmas Parade Float Winners:

Rowland Vet Clinic – 1st Place

Claiborne Animal Shelter – 2nd Place

City of New Tazewell – 3rd Place

Notes & Quotes

Frank Galbraith, retired history teacher, will present “A Day of Infamy,” covering events leading up to World War II, at 7 p.m. Monday, December 1, in the boardroom of the newly renovated Farragut Town Hall. Light refreshments and a tour of the Farragut Museum are part of this free event.

Second (final) reading of the city of Knoxville ordinance to allow Attached Single-Family Dwellings in certain single-family communities is set for 6 p.m. today (11/25/25) in the main assembly room, City County Building. The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 12 and the city’s YouTube channel. First reading passed 5-3-1 on November 11. This one’s hot.

Quote: “I think of cats as the crabgrass of life.” – Charlie Brown’s Snoopy.

