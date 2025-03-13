When heading out to photograph, I often come across a surprise, a favorite subject and image of the day that was not expected. This was certainly the case with my December early morning excursion to the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge to photograph the Sandhill Cranes.

Approaching my destination, the sky was showing signs of a spectacular sunrise, so I quickly sought an interesting foreground. This brief detour was rewarded with this sunrise and clouds reflecting on the lake.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.