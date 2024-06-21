Summer break for Cindy and Dan

This is a busy summer for the Arp household. We have several trips planned, one of which is a two-day out-of-town birthday party followed by the six-plus hours plane ride to visit our sons in California. We will return home from that happy but exhausted and jet-lagged, and when we have recuperated, will finish some home renovation projects.

It is going to be difficult to find the time it takes to write a thoughtful, hopefully entertaining column, so for a while you might not see my column every week. Know that my ever-restless mind will be observing and storing up ideas, but for now I plan to give it a rest. Until then stay cool, stay hydrated and stay entertained.

Cindy Arp, teacher/librarian, retired from Knox County Schools. She and husband Dan live in Heiskell