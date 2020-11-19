Strolling through shadows in Charleston

The vibe of Charleston resonates with my Artbeat, that’s the art part of your heart. Charleston is a strolling town, a horse and carriage town. It is a shrimp and grits, decadent dessert and wind in your hair town. On a stroll I saw these shadows beside a bike rack. I’m certain the bikes were resting after a lazy brunch, sprawled across their nest biding their time until the riders rise from the sleeping porch to return to their sherbet-hued mounts in search of dessert.

Not able to visit as often as my heART would like, I imagine through painting.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.