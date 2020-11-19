Strolling through shadows in Charleston

Christopher RobinArts 865

Shadows of Charleston (oil painting by Robin Moore Rohwe)

The vibe of Charleston resonates with my Artbeat, that’s the art part of your heart. Charleston is a strolling town, a horse and carriage town. It is a shrimp and grits, decadent dessert and wind in your hair town. On a stroll I saw these shadows beside a bike rack. I’m certain the bikes were resting after a lazy brunch, sprawled across their nest biding their time until the riders rise from the sleeping porch to return to their sherbet-hued mounts in search of dessert.


Not able to visit as often as my heART would like, I imagine through painting.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

 

