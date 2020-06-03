State to direct $200 million to small businesses

The Tennessee Business Relief Program will direct approximately $200 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds through the Department of Revenue directly to small businesses that qualify. Read more here: TN_COVID Business Relief

KCHD will pilot a new process for COVID-19 testing June 1-5 with walk-up testing performed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-3 inside the KCHD’s main location, 140 Dameron Ave. There’s no need to call ahead. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be reserved for targeted testing. Info: 865-215-5555.

Republicans may move the party’s nominating convention to Nashville, according to Gov. Bill Lee. The convention is currently scheduled for Aug. 24 in Charlotte, N.C., but that state’s governor cannot assure President Trump that he can bring 20,000 people to Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, that’s not a problem for Lee, who told the Nashville Business Journal: “Nashville is the best place in America to have a convention.”

Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge for grades K-6 is on this year, according to Maria Lee, wife of Gov. Bill Lee. This year’s challenge includes eight categories from which kids are encouraged to select a service project. Each category offers an at-home option or ways to serve neighbors from a distance. To fulfill the challenge, a child must complete an activity from at least four of the eight categories. Parents and guardians can register their child online or by calling 615-741-7846.

The coronavirus pandemic will deliver a roughly $8 trillion blow to the U.S. economy over the next 10 years, equivalent to a 3% drop in gross domestic product, the Congressional Budget Office said in new projections. The hit is expected to come as consumers spend less and many businesses close, while lower oil prices mean less investment in the energy sector, it said. Surveys have already shown steep declines in U.S. and global factory activity and employment, though the pace of declines has started to slow. Here’s the best recap of the hearings.