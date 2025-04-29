The YWCA of Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley has received a $1.5 million grant from the state of Tennessee for the Keys of Hope Capital Campaign, with funds to support the renovation of the YWCA Nancy J. Land Center and the expansion of the Jenny Boyd Keys of Hope program for women.

This grant was funded April 16, 2025, when the Tennessee Legislative approved the 2025-26 fiscal year budget which will take effect July 1. The grant will be combined with funds from the city of Knoxville, Knox County, U.S. government and gifts and grants from private donors, corporations and foundations to help expand the vital Keys of Hope program.

“We are deeply grateful to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Legislature, especially state Sen. Becky Massey, Sen. Richard Briggs and our Knox County delegation, for supporting this grant,” said Natalie Stair, interim CEO of the local YWCA. “It constitutes 13% of our fundraising goal to complete the renovations of YWCA Nancy J. Land Center and reopen our downtown doors to the women in need who call it home. We also celebrate for the lives that will be positively impacted.”

The Jenny Boyd Keys of Hope Program has a 90% success rate and helps women reenter the workforce, find permanent housing, regain self-sufficiency and reclaim roles as contributing members of their communities.

Funds from the Tennessee grant will be invested in expanding the program and continuing essential renovations and updates to the historic downtown building to make the facility safe, functional, energy-efficient and ADA accessible.

The renovation has been underway for six months with substantial progress made to update the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems and build out the expanded floorplan. The project is expected to be completed this fall and will result in 20% more rooms.

“Sens. Massey and Briggs have been tireless supporters and advocates of the YW … and working to secure this funding from the state,” Stair said. “We are grateful for their commitment to our community, their constituents here in East Tennessee and their successful efforts.”

The Keys of Hope campaign is ongoing to support proven solutions to stopping the cycle of homelessness in the community, serving women who are rebuilding lives devastated by loss, domestic violence, substance abuse, imprisonment, and mental and physical health issues.

In addition to the program success rate, the cost to help a woman in the program for one year is $5,973 compared to the annual taxpayer cost to support a chronically homeless person at $40,000.

For those who are interested in learning more about and supporting the YWCA Keys of Hope campaign, visit website.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.