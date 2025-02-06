A client requested six large downtown Knoxville black and white images for her home. Easy, right? Not so fast. I only had three in my portfolio, so the hunt was on. Each image needed to be a recognizable location shot in a vertical format that looks great in black and white.

Of course, the Sunsphere was an option. Photographed often, a plan was needed to make it artistic, not just a common snapshot. The “lake” and fountain made a nice foreground, with the clouds adding more interest. However, those features also created confusion with the subject.

My vision called for a partly cloudy and windy day using a long exposure to create movement in the clouds and smooth out the water to direct focus on the Sunsphere. With the wind blowing, the trees were also blurred. Dealing with that is another story and more photography nerd stuff than you want to hear.

Here is the result. Five down, one more to go.

