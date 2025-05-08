Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival returns to Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, May 10, 2025, 12:30-7:30 p.m. at World’s Fair Park.

Produced by Dogwood Arts and curated by the Dirty Guv’nahs, the 2025 lineup includes Charley Crockett, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Willow Avalon, Devon Gilfillian, Southern Avenue and Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies.

Dogwood Arts has a 68-year history of arts advocacy, environmental stewardship and economic impact in East Tennessee. With the financial support of corporate sponsors, grant funding, local government investment and private donors, we produce 20 year-round events and programs that help make Knoxville a great place to live, work and play.

