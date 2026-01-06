SouthEast Bank Scholars program gives funds directly to colleges and universities, then distributes to students who qualify for scholarships.

Three recipients of these scholarships recently shared the impact they have had.

Ember Boyette called the SEB Scholars program at Southeast Bank the turning point for Ember, 19, who moved from Louisiana to Tennessee with her parents and found herself short on funding for her college plans. The scholarship helped her make college a reality.

Ingrid Jamies-Trejo grew up in Athens, Tennessee, where she credits her teachers and parents for nurturing her love of learning. With limited family funds and rising costs, she knew scholarships would be essential. That’s when she learned about the SouthEast Bank scholarship program. Receiving the SouthEast Bank scholarship: “It was the highlight of my year. It meant my college experience wouldn’t be cut short because of money.”

Yenifer Martinez found her journey to college one she had to navigate largely on her own. While Yenifer received other financial assistance, too, her path was made more manageable thanks to the SouthEast Bank scholarship, which she earned during her freshman year. “Once the SouthEast Bank scholarship came in, I didn’t have to pay a dime for college,” she said. “It allowed me to focus on my studies and save for grad school.”

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

