To celebrate the service of longstanding SouthEast Bank lenders Randy Wells, Linda White, Steve Forgey, and DeWayne Morrow, the bank has pledged four $20,000 gifts to community organizations across Middle and East Tennessee that align with the bank’s commitment to further education, wellness, and workforce development.

Randy Wells, senior vice president and Dayton-area loan officer with 22 years of service, chose to direct the $20,000 donation to the Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program, which provides full tuition assistance to Bryan College students who demonstrate significant financial need.

Dr. Douglas Mann of Bryan College and Randy Wells of SouthEast Bank smile for check presentation

Senior Vice President Linda White has worked for SouthEast Bank for 17 years as a commercial lender based in Ooltewah. ATS The Bridge, an organization that raises awareness and provides resources on substance abuse for adolescents in the Cleveland area, was White’s choice of donation recipient.

Steve Forgey, city president in Cookeville and a trusted local lender for 15 years, identified Mustard Seed Ranch as the recipient of SouthEast Bank’s donation in his honor.

DeWayne Morrow directed the $20,000 donation to the Bradley Cleveland Public Education Foundation (BCPEF) in honor of his retirement after 10 years as Cleveland city president for SouthEast Bank.

SouthEast Bank’s $80,000 total donation to Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program, ATS The Bridge, Mustard Seed Ranch, and Bradley Cleveland Public Education Foundation is part of its comprehensive commitment to reinvest in the communities it serves.

“We hope the impact of these gifts continues to pay dividends into the quality of life of our neighbors,” said Jimmy Dalton, community reinvestment officer for SouthEast Bank. “We are proud to salute the hard work and dedication of these four team members, all of whom have been invaluable to our banking community, and wish them well in retirement.”

The full article with more detailed information, photos and quotes is here.

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

