SouthEast Bank, a locally headquartered community bank, has donated $365,000 in 2025 to 11 colleges and universities across Middle and East Tennessee through its SEB Scholars program, which provides direct financial aid to students from low-income families.

The funds are distributed through each school’s financial aid office and are part of the bank’s $25 million investment in education, reflecting its deep commitment to expanding access to higher education and uplifting communities across Middle and East Tennessee.

Historically, the bank’s donations have exceeded $25 million to support primary, secondary and post-secondary education, including the SEB Scholars program, and have evolved in direct response to changing needs in the region. Recently, a scholarship program was added for students applying for graduate-level nursing and education to address the demand for nurses and teachers in Tennessee.

Through the SouthEast Bank (SEB) Scholars program, funds are given directly to colleges and universities to then be distributed to students who qualify for scholarships. These schools include Bryan College, Cleveland State Community College, Fisk University, Johnson University, Lee University, Pellissippi State Community College, Southern Adventist University, Tennessee Wesleyan University, University of Tennessee (UT) at Knoxville, UT at Chattanooga and Vanderbilt.

“SouthEast Bank is committed to expanding opportunity through education for students in our region,” said Ron Gambill, executive vice president of SouthEast Bank. “The SEB Scholars program is a significant part of our overall investment into the areas we serve, because we believe that removing obstacles for students to earn a degree pays dividends into their families and communities.”

Any student seeking more information about the SouthEast Bank Scholars program or other financial assistance, should check with the school’s financial aid office.

