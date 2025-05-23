Abundant energy from the sun is still inspiring research at some of the world’s top universities. It’s finding ways for solar photovoltaics to work more efficiently as well as developing new ways for this clean energy to clean up pollution.

Oxford scientists are developing a thin material to improve on and soak up the sun’s energy in a variety of settings beyond traditional panels. At the Oxford University Physics Department, they’re using perovskite over silicon in multiple light-absorbing layers in a single PV cell. In a manufacturing setting, they’re refining it to create an energy-absorbing coating for virtually any surface.

Researchers are trying to clean up our atmosphere with solar at the University of Cambridge. Sunlight is the source of power for their new device that pulls carbon dioxide directly from the air. The device then converts that CO 2 into a gaseous mixture called syngas that can be used to make chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Responding to the need for skilled labor in the solar industry is an alum of Massachusetts Institute of Technology who uses robotics to assemble solar arrays. MIT tells how Charge Robotics offers a kit to create entire sections of larger solar farms, minimizing the need for hands-on work.

Academics and industry are pairing up for next-level research on solar at the University of California at Berkeley. They’ve launched the CAL-NEXT Center for Solar Energy Research, with $6.5 million in private funding from Nextracker. The university announced that research should lead the way in advanced manufacturing, energy management, agrivoltaics and digital technologies.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers and other businesses. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

