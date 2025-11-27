When the Smoky Mountains trade autumn gold for winter’s hush, Blount County lights up with homespun holiday magic. Tree lightings glow beneath mountain stars, fireside concerts fill the air with carols and cheerful markets overflow with handcrafted treasures and Appalachian warmth. From Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol to the jingle of Reindeer Run, every event in the Greater Smokies Region this holiday season sparkles with small-town spirit and big-hearted joy.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.