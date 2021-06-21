Shover to oversee KCS facilities

Douglas Shover has been appointed director of facilities management for Knox County Schools, effective June 2021. He replaces Doug Dillingham who retired. After working as an architect in Ohio for nearly seven years, Shover returned to Knoxville and joined The Lewis Group Architects, where he has worked for more than 20 years, currently serving as the vice president of primary and secondary education as well as a project manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Ohio State University.
Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs rookie and former Vol star, is teaming with United Healthcare to distribute new sneakers and socks to 60 kids participating in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee mentorship program.
Halls Republican Club will meet today (6/21) at 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, Dry Gap Pike, with speaker George Korda. The group gathers at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and fellowship.