Short week ends on a busy note in register’s office

I hope you all had a peaceful Christmas and are geared up for a great 2020! We were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday so there wasn’t any activity those days, but we made up for it on Thursday and Friday. Our week ended with 205 property transfers equaling $54.97 million and 317 mortgages that totaled $86.4 million.

The largest transaction of the week was the sale of units 1, 2 and 3 of the Colony Park Office Building Condominiums on Papermill Drive. Papermill Knoxville LLC sold the property to 3LS Properties Inc. for $7 million. 3LS Properties Inc. financed $5.6 million through Servisfirst Bank.

Another large transaction was a refinance by NADG NNN CMEX (TN) LP through Citibank N.A. in the amount of $3.2 million. NADG NNN CMEX (TN) LP owns the Chuy’s Restaurant property on Kingston Pike.

Our office will be closed on Jan. 1, 2020. We will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. Be safe ringing in the new decade!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.