Services Friday for Bethel Poston Jr.

A well-known Roane County business leader has died.

Bethel Ray Poston Jr., 82, of Kingston, passed away Dec. 28 at Roane Medical Center. He and wife Carol were friends from first grade through Oak Ridge High School. After attending Vanderbilt and UT, Mr. Poston moved to Kingston where he and Carol raised three sons. He opened Poston & Company, a retail furniture and appliance store, in 1958 and expanded into Crossville, Rockwood, Oak Ridge and Harriman.

After 40 years, he sold businesses to Greer’s Home Furnishings. For the last 10 years he has been with Fowlers Furniture in corporate management as a buyer and later as a marketing manager. He also developed several other retail businesses including a group of liquidation outlet stores, a laundromat and dry cleaners.

Bethel and Carol opened a fabric store and were active partners in Pennybacker House Restaurant in Kingston. He has served as president of the Roane County Chamber, the Kingston Jaycees and the Kingston Business Association.

As Chamber president he was involved in setting up Roane County’s Industrial Development Board, including hiring of the executive director and oversight of the first year of operation. Later he served as treasurer on the IDB for over 20 years.

Mr. Poston lobbied to locate a community college in Roane County and served on Roane State’s Management & Supervision Advisory Committee. He is survived by wife Carol and sons Barry and Bryan Poston. Full obituary here.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at First Baptist Church in Kingston. Arrangements by Kyker Funeral Homes.